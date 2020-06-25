Elizabeth Rose Mayeda, assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been recognized by the Society for Epidemiologic Research as an early career leader in epidemiology.

“I’m very honored to receive this award. I’ve been really fortunate to have incredible mentors and sponsors throughout my career,” Mayeda said. “One of the most important aspects of my success has been a really strong network of supportive and brilliant peers, who I consider to be ‘collabofriends’ who I not only collaborate with on science and teaching, but I also look to for to for professional advice and friendship.”

Mayeda received the 2020 Brian MacMahon Early Career Epidemiologist Award, which recognizes early career epidemiologists who have already made substantial contributions to the field and are poised to become future leaders in epidemiology. Achievements may be in the area of research, teaching, mentoring or service.

“Dr. Mayeda’s contributions go beyond her research to include teaching and training,” said Dr. Onyebuchi Arah, professor of epidemiology at the Fielding School. “There are few early career epidemiologists that can come close to Dr. Mayeda’s excellence. She is a formidable and exciting researcher and colleague.”

Mayeda’s research work focuses on how to prevent or delay cognitive aging, Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, stroke, and other health outcomes in older adults, including social inequalities in healthy aging. She is principal investigator of a National Institutes of Health Pathway to Independence Award to examine the influence of elevated blood pressure throughout adulthood on dementia incidence and racial and ethnic inequalities in dementia.

Mayeda earned a doctorate in epidemiology and translational science from UC San Francisco (2013), a master’s in public health from Columbia University (2009), and a bachelor’s degree in integrative biology and public health from UC Berkeley (2007).