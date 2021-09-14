Andrew Stewart, associate professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, has been recognized with the Fofonoff Early Career Award from the American Meteorological Society for his research into the dynamics of oceanic currents, eddies, and sea ice in polar regions. The formal presentation of the award will occur in conjunction with the society’s 102nd annual meeting scheduled to be held in January 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stewart’s research broadly addresses the physics of the ocean circulation, with an emphasis on its dynamics at high latitudes, particularly around the Antarctic margins. He studies the ocean’s intrinsic behavior and its interaction with the atmosphere, sea ice and ice sheets, primarily via the application of state-of-the art simulation tools. Stewart leads the UCLA Ocean Dynamics Group.

The AMS recognizes outstanding individuals and organizations of the weather, water, and climate community through its awards and honors program. The Nicholas P. Fofonoff Award is to be given to an individual in recognition of research achievement in the field of physical oceanography.