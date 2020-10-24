Michael Stenstrom, distinguished professor of civil and environmental engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been recognized as a fellow by the Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors and also recently nominated for an International Water Association fellowship.

Stenstrom’s research and teaching are in the environmental engineering area with emphasis on biological treatment methods and applications of computing technologies to environmental engineering research. During the past 15 years he has performed research to characterize stormwater and minimize its impacts on the environment.

Association of Environmental Engineering and Science Professors fellows are selected based on their accomplishments in environmental engineering and science research, teaching and professional service, with emphasis on service within the association. The assoication is a private, nonprofit organization and is made up of professors in academic programs throughout the world who provide education in the sciences and technologies of environmental protection, including water and wastewater treatment, air pollution control, water and air resource management, environmental chemistry and environmental toxicology.

The International Water Association Distinguished Fellow designation is an honorific recognition for fellows who have been recognized for their long-term extraordinary contributions to the global water sector and leadership role performed in supporting IWA’s mission and objectives. IWA promotes a vision of striving for a world in which water is wisely, sustainably and equitably managed.