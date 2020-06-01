Alexander Spokoyny, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, is one of 14 honorees nationwide who received a 2020 Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Award.

The Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar Awards Program supports the careers of talented young faculty in the chemical sciences who have demonstrated outstanding scholarship and a commitment to education. The $100,000 award will aid Spokoyny’s efforts to create hybrid materials and reagents featuring boron-rich clusters, and a portion of this award will also support some of his educational goals, including the development of a next generation undergraduate laboratory curriculum at UCLA focused on in-class research opportunities.

Spokoyny’s research interests encompass an interdisciplinary approach focusing on pressing problems in chemistry, biology, medicine and materials science. He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including a National Science Foundation CAREER Award, a Hanson-Dow Award for Outstanding Teaching and an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship.

The awards are presented by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation to professors who demonstrate leadership in research and education. Nominations must provide compelling evidence of the advance of important knowledge in the chemical sciences by the nominee.