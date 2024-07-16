Three UCLA professors and two Ph.D. candidates have been awarded Huntington fellowships for the upcoming 2024–25 year. The Huntington Library grants long-term, short-term, and travel grants and exchange fellowships each year for collections-based research that expands humanities scholarship.

Alex Mazzaferro, assistant professor of English, received the 2024–25 Fletcher Jones Foundation Fellow in the Huntington-UC Program for the Advancement of Humanities to study “The Innovation Prohibition and the New Science of Politics in Colonial America.” Mazzaferro’s work analyzes early colonial American and U.S. literature, looking at the connections between the history of politics and science.

The other awardees received short-term fellowships.

Lucy Burns, associate professor in the Asian American Studies department, was awarded a two-month fellowship to focus on the flora of America’s tropic. She is the author of “Puro Arte: Filipinos on the Stages of Global Empire,” which looks at the emergence of Filipino American performance and theater from the early 1900s until present day.

Genevieve Carpio, associate professor in the Ethnic Studies department, received a two-month fellowship for “Driving Inequity: Auto Insurance, Race, and Redlining in America.” She is the author of “Collisions at the Crossroads: How Place and Mobility Make Race,” which assesses racial constructions in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire.

Alba Menéndez Pereda, a Ph.D. candidate in the interdepartmental archaeology graduate program, was awarded a three-month fellowship for “Making and Experiencing Inca Sacredness: The Architecture of the Coricancha from the Inca Empire to the Viceroyalty of Peru.”

Nicole Wood, a Ph.D. candidate in the UCLA Department of Information Studies, received a five-month fellowship for “Archives as Proxy Data: Studying California’s Rainfall Conditions through the Human Record.” Her research is on correlations between urban tree cover, land surface temperature, poverty and health.