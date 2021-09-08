UCLA Samueli School of Engineering professors Laurent Pilon and Wilbur Marner have been honored with the 2021 American Society of Mechanical Engineers heat transfer memorial award, which recognizes contributions to the field of heat transfer through teaching, research, practice and design.

Pilon, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, is being recognized by the society for his interdisciplinary contributions to the field of heat transfer and for the development of sustainable energy technologies. Pilon leads the Morrin-Martinelli-Gier Memorial Heat Transfer Laboratory at UCLA, which researches radiation transfer, thermal sciences and transport phenomena in a wide range of energy applications.

Pilon is also an ASME fellow and a member of the scientific council of the International Center for Heat and Mass Transfer.

Marner, an adjunct professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, is being recognized for his contributions to the society’s heat transfer division and the thermal science community through technical experience in industry, academia and government. Since 1991, he has taught thermal science and system design courses at UCLA.

The award presentation will take place at the heat transfer award meeting during the 2021 International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition virtual conference in early November.