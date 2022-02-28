Jennifer Sumner, assistant professor of psychology in the UCLA College, has been chosen as the 2022 recipient of the American Psychosomatic Society’s Herbert Weiner Early Career Award.

In her lab, Sumner and her research team examine how the experiences of stress and trauma relate to accelerated aging and risk for chronic disease. Most of their studies focus on explaining the psychological and biological mechanisms linking stress and trauma with disease risk, with a particular focus on cardiovascular disease — the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

The Weiner Award was established in 1991 to recognize individuals who, early in their careers, have contributed significantly to the field of psychosomatic medicine and show substantial promise of continued meritorious academic accomplishments in the field. The award will be conferred at the society’s annual meeting in March.