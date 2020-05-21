Vickie Mays, professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and the UCLA College, has been honored by her colleagues for service to the university with the Academic Senate’s 2020 Senate Service Award.

The award is given annually to the faculty member who most demonstrates UCLA’s mission of education, research and service.

“I was quite honored. There are colleagues who have made enormous contributions, so I’m in good company,” said Mays, a distinguished professor of health policy and management in the Fielding School, as well as a professor of psychology.

“Thank you for your long-standing and ongoing leadership and your engagement with the UCLA campus and the community,” wrote Michael Meranze, professor of history and chair of the academic senate.

► Related story: Q&A with Vickie Mays on the effects of COVID-19 on Black Americans

Mays, a clinical psychologist who first came to UCLA in 1979, has also served for the past 14 years as director of the Center for Bridging Research Innovation, Training and Education, for Minority Health Disparities Solutions, an NIH-funded center with approximately 80 faculty, staff, students and community participants working to eliminate physical and mental health disparities in racial/ethnic minority populations. Mays is a former chair of the Senate and has chaired several Senate committees.

“What I most appreciate is that she is generous with her time to share information, offer suggestions, and go out of her way to help find answers and solutions for issues when they arise,” wrote Annette Stanton, professor and chair of psychology, in her letter nominating Mays for the award.