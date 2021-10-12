Michael Jerrett, professor of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has received the 2021 excellence in exposure science award from the International Society of Exposure Science. Jerrett, who is also the director of the Center for Occupational and Environmental Health at the Fielding School, was recognized for his work at the nexus of public and environmental health.

Exposure science is the study of human contact, such as by swallowing, breathing or touching, with environmental factors and their effects on the body. Research in this field aims to determine the types, levels and combinations of exposures people experience, and how those exposures affect health over a lifetime. Jerrett is an expert on how the built environment affects public health, from exposure to pollution, to how the design of cities influences physical activity, behavior and obesity.

Jerrett is also the co-director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, which focuses on protecting people and communities from the effects of climate change. The center equips decision makers with solutions that will reduce inequities and benefit their economy, environment and health.