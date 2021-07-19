Rafail Ostrovsky, distinguished professor of computer science in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, is the recipient of a 2021 J.P. Morgan award for resarch into artificial intelligence.

Ostrovsky, who is also a professor of mathemetics, is a fellow of the Institute of Electric and Electronics Engineers; a fellow of the International Association for Cryptologic Research; and a foreign member of Academia Europaea, with more than 300 refereed publications and 14 issued patents. Ostrovsky is the recipient of multiple other awards and honors including the 1993 Henry Taub Prize, the 2017 IEEE Computer Society Technical Achievement Award,and the 2018 RSA Excellence in the Field of Mathematics Award.

These awards aim to advance AI research to solve real-world problems. J.P. Morgan’s annual awards support AI research and are a part of their $10 billion-dollar-plus annual investment in technology and innovation.