Dr. Randall Espinoza, the Muriel Harris Professor of Geriatric Psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and professor of clinical psychiatry in the department of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences, has been named the editor-in-chief of the Journal of ECT.

The international journal publishes research articles and clinical studies dedicated to the science of electroconvulsive therapy and related treatments. Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a decades-old treatment which involves a brief electrical stimulation of the brain to relieve severe symptoms of some psychiatric-related issues.

Espinoza is the fourth editor-in-chief of the Netherlands-based journal and the first from UCLA to hold the distinguished position. He has served as medical director of the Electroconvulsive Therapy and Interventional Psychiatry Program at the Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA for the past 22 years.