Recent work by Rebeca Méndez, a UCLA professor of design media arts, is now on display as part of the Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature Festival.

“Any-Instant-Whatever” is a multimedia installation that depicts a contemplation of a day in Los Angeles, capturing a cloud-rich sky above the city and its residents.

The 90-minute presentation presents 48 vertical bands of moving sky, wind and variations of light and color that document the Los Angeles sky from dawn to dusk during the winter of 2019–20. The piece uses design, photography and video to connect the human experience to today’s environment and ecological issues.

Méndez is the founder and director of CounterForce Lab, a research and fieldwork studio based at UCLA. She investigates design and media art in public space, critical approaches to public identities and landscape, and artistic projects based on field investigation methods.