As part of the Promise Institute for Human Rights’ Reimagining Rights in the Americas series, the discussion, “Challenges Concerning the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Defense of the Territories of Indigenous and Afrodescendent Peoples,” will be held on April 5 at 9 a.m.

The special event will feature José Francisco Calí Tzay, United Nations special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples, in conversation with Bertha Zuñiga Cáceres, coordinator of the Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras, and Rony Leonidas Castillo, Garífuna intellectual and activist. Joseph Berra, director of the Human Rights in the Americas Project with the Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA School of Law, will moderate the discussion.

The program will be broadcast in Spanish with simultaneous English interpretation.

