Dr. Renea Sturm, an assistant professor of urology in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been honored with a 2022 research award of distinction by the Urology Care Foundation — the official foundation of the American Urological Association.

She was recognized for a two-year research project on “Bio-Inspired Urethral Design: Scaffold Creation and Evaluation.” When urethral replacement or repair is required, alternative tissue options are limited and are associated with high risk of short and long-term complications.

Under the mentorship of Nasim Annabi, Ali Khademhosseini and urology professor Dr. Isla Garraway, Sturm evaluated the biomechanical characteristics of urethral tissue. They applied this knowledge to generate novel engineered biomimetic constructs with optimized properties to support urethral tissue regeneration in certain conditions.

Sturm aims to improve quality and consistency in urologic surgery regardless of the care setting or surgeon experience. Her clinical practice incudes a focus on minimally invasive robotic-assisted and endoscopic surgery.