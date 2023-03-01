Four UCLA research teams were awarded a total of more than $560,000 in grants from the AAPI Data project at UC Riverside. The awards will support social science research on the needs of California’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities.

The grants are funded by a $10 million allocation to AAPI Data provided by the California State Legislature in 2021, part of the state’s $166.5 million Asian and Pacific Islander Equity Budget.