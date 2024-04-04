Dr. Rhonda Voskuhl, professor of neurology and the Jack H. Skirball Professor of Multiple Sclerosis Research, has been awarded the 2024 John Dystel Prize for Multiple Sclerosis Research in recognition of her outstanding contributions to multiple sclerosis research and treatment.

She will receive the award, which includes an unrestricted $40,000 prize, at the American Academy of Neurology’s 2024 annual meeting in Denver on April 14. The annual award was established in 1994 by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and the American Academy of Neurology, with the winner for each previous year selected from either the United States, Europe, Canada or Australia.

Voskuhl is director of the Multiple Sclerosis Program and faculty neurologist in the Comprehensive Menopause Care Program at UCLA Health. In 2023, she was awarded the inaugural Rachel Horne Prize for Women’s Research in MS for her work highlighting the effect of menopause on neurodegeneration and identifying potential therapies.

“Professor Voskuhl has been a driving force in elevating our understanding of the mechanisms involved in sex differences in MS,” said Bruce Bebo, executive vice president of research at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, in a statement. “She is one of very few clinician-scientists who has made basic laboratory discoveries and then translated those discoveries and tested them in clinical trials to find better treatments for people with MS.”