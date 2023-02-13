President Biden has appointed Dr. Richard Boxer to the National Cancer Advisory Board, which plays an important role in helping guide the director of the National Cancer Institute to set the course for the national cancer research program.

Boxer, a clinical professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, helped create protocols for telemedicine and has a tele-urology clinic. He is a three-time cancer survivor and has been an attending urologist for 16 years at Veterans Affairs hospitals in Los Angeles and Miami.

Boxer has been a health policy advisor to the White House and has represented the United States at the World Health Organization. Recently, he was on the board of directors of the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Conquer Cancer foundation.