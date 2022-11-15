Richard Jackson, a professor emeritus of environmental health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been awarded the David Rall Medal by the National Academy of Medicine. The award is named after the late Dr. David Rall, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Jackson has served public health at the state and federal level throughout his career. His academic contributions include chairing the National Academies committee that produced a landmark report on how health impact assessments can improve public health. During his tenure as director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Environmental Health, Jackson worked with Rall.

Jackson, a pediatrician, has served in several leadership positions with the California Health Department, including state health officer. He is an affiliate of both the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions and the Center for Occupational and Environmental Health at UCLA.