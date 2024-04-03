Robert Lucero, the Audrienne H. Moseley Professor of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the UCLA School of Nursing, has been named a 2024 International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame inductee by Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. He is one of 30 nurse researchers to be selected for this honor.

As an interdisciplinary scientist working across public health, health services, informatics and nursing, Lucero has seen significant success using innovative health systems and informatics approaches to solve complex problems. His work has helped enhance the quality of care for hospitalized older adults and has improved the self-management of chronic conditions among Hispanic, African American and LGBTQ+ populations.

Lucero has nearly 70 peer-reviewed publications, has contributed to six book chapters and has received more than $9 million in external funding as a principal investigator. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the American College of Medical Informatics. With this induction, Lucero will join more than 300 nurse scientists worldwide. Other recent inductions from UCLA Nursing include Wei-Ti Chen, Nancy Pike and Holli DeVon.

The Hall of Fame induction, conversations with the honorees and special sessions showcasing their research will take place during Sigma’s 35th International Nursing Research Congress in Singapore on July 27.