Dr. Roch Nianogo, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been named a 2022 recipient of an Alzheimer’s Association grant for his ongoing research into preventing Alzheimer’s disease in vulnerable populations.

The $149,000 award supports research into developing more effective strategies for preventing the disease in different races, genders, and ethnic backgrounds by examining different risk factors.

Nianogo’s funding is from the association’s research grant and fellowship awards program, including the clinical scientist fellowship, which supports early-career scientists working on new ideas in Alzheimer’s research, including focusing on underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

The association is the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research in the world, and is currently investing more than $310 million in more than 950 active projects in 48 countries spanning six continents.