Roch Nianogo, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been named a 2022 recipient of the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust’s Toffler Scholar Award for his research into preventing Alzheimer’s disease in vulnerable populations.

The Toffler Scholar Program partners with universities and research organizations working to advance early-stage medical research. It exists to help young researchers in their careers by creating a bridge to a phase in which large research grants are more available. To date, the trust has donated $222,500 to UCLA; six faculty and doctoral students have earned awards.

Nianogo has taught at UCLA since 2018.