Rong Fu, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences in the UCLA College, has been selected to receive the American Meteorological Society award for outstanding achievement in biometeorology. She is being honored for her work in biosphere feedback mechanisms, mentorship of underrepresented groups in science, and service to scientific societies and policymakers.

Fu researches the role of the hydrological cycle and its interaction with Earth’s surface in determining the stability of the planet’s climate. Her work is among the earliest to show an active role of tropical rainforests in initiating dry to wet season transition over Amazonia and the significance of the Tibetan plateau in determining water vapor transport to the global stratosphere.

Fu is also the director of the Joint Institute for Regional Earth System Science and Engineering, or JIFRESSE, which engages students from UCLA and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Earth system science. The institute’s work focuses on California by studying climate impacts on regional environments, weather patterns and ecosystems.

Formal presentation of the award will coincide with the 102nd American Meteorological Society annual meeting scheduled for Jan. 23-27, 2022, in Houston, Texas.