Roni Haas, a postdoctoral scholar in Paul Boutros’ lab, has received a 2022 Young Investigator Award from the Prostate Cancer Foundation. The award, worth $255,000 over three years, will support Haas’ prostate cancer research project. Boutros, her mentor for the project, is a human genetics and urology professor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Prostate cancer is one of the most heritable types of cancer, with more than half the risk of developing the disease defined by inherited genetic variants. These variants differ across populations and are associated with clinical and therapeutic outcomes in ways that are difficult to predict. Uncovering the precise contributions of inherited genetic variants to prostate cancer development is critical for advancing patient management.

Haas is studying how genetic variants contribute to prostate cancer biology. She hopes to develop a novel bioinformatic framework to map genetic variants to hallmark biological functions in cancer development and progression. Her team will also investigate the relationships between genetic variants and cancer DNA methylation in advanced prostate cancer.

Read the full story about the award on the UCLA Health website.