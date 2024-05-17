Dr. Russell Buhr, assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, received the Solovy Award for Advancement in COPD, which recognizes researchers who have worked to improve the lives of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The $25,000 award from the Respiratory Health Association will allow Buhr to further his ongoing COPD research to close the gap between scientific advances at the bench and implementing them at the bedside.

The award also recognizes his leadership in developing a pipeline of researchers who will continue the momentum to improve care for people with COPD. Buhr has led a peer mentoring program for pulmonary health services research, which has recruited seven physician-scientists who are focusing on how to improve the lives of those with COPD and other lung diseases.

Buhr is focused on eliminating barriers that patients and their families face in their efforts to receive equitable care for COPD and the right interventions at the right time.