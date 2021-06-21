SA Smythe, assistant professor of African American studies and gender studies, has been awarded the 2021–22 Rome Prize in modern Italian studies for their project “Where Blackness Meets the Sea: On Crisis, Culture and the Black Mediterranean.”

The American Academy in Rome annually selects Rome Prize winners by independent juries of distinguished artists and scholars. The 11 disciplines supported by the academy include ancient studies, architecture, design, historic preservation and conservation, landscape architecture, literature, medieval studies, modern Italian studies, music composition, Renaissance and early modern studies, and visual arts. These fellowships support advanced independent work and research in the arts and humanities.

Smythe is a poet, translator and scholar of Black European literary and cultural studies and Black trans poetics. They are deeply invested in the coalitional project of Black life, Black study and nonbinary experiences across the diaspora.