Safiya Noble, UCLA associate professor of information studies and African American studies, has been selected as a commissioner on the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder.

Noble will join 14 other experts and scholars from across the political spectrum for a six-month intensive exploration of the most effective policy solutions and stakeholders to address near-term disinformation threats; the lawful and ethical means by which the federal government can promote fact-based information; how government, private industry, and civil society can work together in the short term to help protect underrepresented groups, and engage disaffected populations who have lost faith in evidence-based reality; and longer-term, more foundational challenges that will require deeper societal engagement.

The Commission on Information Disorder will be co-chaired by journalist Katie Couric; cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs, founding director of DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and racial equity leader Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change.

Noble, who is the co-founder and co-director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, currently serves as an associate editor for the Journal of Critical Library and Information Studies, and is the co-editor of the Commentary & Criticism section of the Journal of Feminist Media Studies, among many other editorial and advisory boards. She is the author of “Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism,” published by NYU Press.