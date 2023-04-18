Dr. Sara Hurvitz, an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Breast Cancer Award for her contributions to breast cancer clinical and laboratory-based research. She will deliver her award lecture on May 11 at the ESMO Breast Cancer Congress 2023.

Hurvitz, who maintains an active clinical practice, has extensive experience designing and leading first-in-human through phase three clinical trials. She has been heavily involved in laboratory-based research and has been awarded several government-funded basic science projects. Hurvitz, who understands both bench and bedside, is committed to translating basic laboratory science into innovative clinical testing.

She is also co-director of the Santa Monica-UCLA Outpatient Oncology Practice, medical director of the clinical research unit of the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCLA and director of breast oncology.