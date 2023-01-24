Sarah Haley, an associate professor of gender studies and African American studies in the UCLA College, has received the Marguerite Casey Foundation Freedom Scholars Award.

Each Freedom Scholar receives a one-time $250,000 award, which has no restrictions. The awards are designed to provide greater freedom to scholars, supporting them to advance their work however they see fit. They were launched in 2020 to spotlight commitment to scholarship benefitting movements led by Black and Indigenous people, migrants, queer people, poor people and people of color.

Haley’s expertise focuses on Black feminism, U.S. women’s and gender history, African American history from 1865 to the present, carceral studies, and labor and working-class studies.