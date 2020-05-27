The Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center at UCLA will host the virtual “Year-End Event in 2020 Focus” on Wednesday, May 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event will honor University of California President Janet Napolitano with the 2020 Semel HCI Eudaimonia Lifetime Achievement Award.

There also will be community recognitions, remarks on health and well-being, and musical performances by the Bash Dogs, Resonance A Capella and Opera UCLA.

The event will be livestreamed and archived at heathy.ucla.edu/year-end-event.