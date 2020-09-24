The Hammer Museum at UCLA will host a special discussion at 5 p.m. today focusing on the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18.

Former U.S. Sen. from California Barbara Boxer will be among the panelists, who also include Pulitzer Prize-winning Supreme Court reporter Linda Greenhouse, journalist Kimberly Atkins, an MSNBC contributor and senior opinion writer at the Boston Globe, and the discussion will be moderated by Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School.

The panelists will consider some of the late Justice’s most significant contributions to our society as well as the upcoming battle over her now-vacant Supreme Court seat. Will Senate Republicans and President Trump succeed in replacing Ginsburg before the election? What would it mean to expand the Supreme Court?

RSVP for the event to attend via Zoom.