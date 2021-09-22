Join the UCLA Film & Television Archive in celebrating the first National Silent Movie Day on Sept 29. The archive will present a free virtual screening of a selection of films by Harold Lloyd, plus a post-screening conversation with Suzanne Lloyd, his granddaughter, and Steven Hill, associate motion picture archivist with the archive, and co-creator of National Silent Movie Day.

The Lloyd program will feature the films “Bumping into Broadway,” “Get Out and Get Under” and “Among Those Present,” each with musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick.

RSVP for the event.