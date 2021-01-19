Shannon Speed, director of the UCLA American Indian Studies Center, has been honored for her 2019 book “Incarcerated Stories: Indigenous Women Migrants and Violence in the Settler-Capitalist State” by Choice, the publishing branch of the Association of College & Research Libraries, a division of the American Library Association.

“Incarcerated Stories” was named as one of Choice’s outstanding academic titles for 2020. The selective list, which features books that were reviewed during the previous calendar year, reflects the best in scholarly titles reviewed by Choice and brings with it the recognition of the academic library community. The list contains approximately 10% of some 6,000 works reviewed in Choice each year. Choice editors base their selections on the reviewer’s evaluation of the work, the editor’s knowledge of the field and the reviewer’s record.

In her book, Speed, professor of gender studies and anthropology, blends personal stories of Indigenous women from Mexico, whom she interviewed while they were held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. These women’s harrowing personal traumas, which led them to attempt to migrate to the United States, lend an ethnographic narrative to Speed’s arguments around the structural conditions that serve to make Indigenous women vulnerable to individual and state violence, including incarceration. She reveals the human consequences of state policy and practices throughout the Americas and adds vital new context for understanding the circumstances of migrants seeking asylum in the United States.