Shimon Weiss, the Dean M. Willard Professor of Chemistry at the UCLA College, has been selected as one of two recipients of the 2022 Raymond and Beverly Sackler International Prize in Biophysics. Weiss is being honored for his contributions to single-molecule biophysics.

Some of Weiss’s notable developments include his introduction of single-molecule fluorescence resonance energy transfer technology, which allows researchers to analyze dynamic structural biological processes, and the use of quantum dots for detection and single molecule imaging.

The Sackler Prize in Biophysics is awarded annually to scientists worldwide to ensure the continual advancement of the field of biophysics. This year’s field for the prize is “Physical Principles of Biological Systems.” The two recipients will share a $100,000 prize.

Weiss is one of the founders of the field of single-molecule biophysics and bionanotechnology. His research group at UCLA develops and studies these techniques, which allow Weiss to study proteins and how they interact within cells and organisms.

