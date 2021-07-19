Simon Board, the Benjamin Graham Centennial Professor of Value Investing at UCLA, was promoted to lead editor of Theoretical Economics after spending four years as co-editor.

Theoretical Economics is an open access journal of the Econometric Society that publishes research in all areas of economics. As editor, Board will publish articles covering both pure and applied theory and maintain Theoretical Economics’ status as a leading journal in its field.

Board is a microeconomic theorist who studies information economics, with applications to auction design, industrial organization and labor economics. His recent research includes the spread of information on social networks, the design of dynamic pricing algorithms, and the role of reputation in incentivizing investment.