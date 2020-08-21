Just because most of us aren’t on campus doesn’t mean UCLA staff have stopped giving their all to keep teaching, research and most other operations going, even if in modified forms due to the pandemic. The work of our 20,000-plus Bruin staffers is always an important part of campus, and since safer-at-home orders were issued in March, that work has never been more important.
To thank staff for their amazing efforts under these unprecedented circumstances, UCLA Staff Assembly, together with the Office of the Chancellor, will once again be hosting Staff Appreciation Week, which runs from Monday, Aug. 24, though Friday, Aug. 28.
Register for the events below by clicking the links.
Mingle Monday
All staff members can join these meetup sessions, which are hosted by various departments:
- 11 a.m. to noon Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center
- 11 a.m. to noon Office of Sustainability
- 11 a.m. to noon Recreation
- Noon to 1 p.m. First-Year Experience
- Noon to 1 p.m. Dashew Center
- Noon to 1 p.m. ASUCLA
Tasty Tuesday
Learn recipes for all the extra cookinng at home and watch food demos:
- 11 to 11:30 a.m. Semel Healthy Campus Initiative Center — grow your food
- 11:30 a.m. to noon Teaching Kitchen — fresh guacamole demo
- Noon to 12:30 p.m. Staff Assembly — recipe exchange
- 12:30 to 1 p.m. Bill Yosses — family fun cooking
Wellness Wednesday
Virtual programs will include:
- 11 to 11:30 a.m. Blood and Platelet Center — save lives, donate blood
- 11:30 a.m. to noon Recreation — fit break
- Noon to 12:30 p.m. U See LA Optometry — eye health during COVID-19
- 12:30 to 1 p.m. Mindful Awareness Research Center — mindfulness session
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. People–Animal Connection — therapy animals meet-and-greet
Thank You Thursday
There will be live raffle giveaways throughout the day, starting around noon, on UCLA Staff Assembly’s Instagram: @uclasa. Every staff member will receive one complimentary entry for the Thank You Thursday raffle — use the code STAFF. You can earn additional entries for each of the above-listed virtual activities you participate in; raffle code words will be shared in the chat throughout those 30-minute sessions. Submit your entries via our raffle form by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. You must submit one form for each code word.
Winners will also be notified via email to coordinate prize delivery. Prizes are limited to one per staff member, and all staff are eligible to enter.
#FanFriday
Staff are encouraged to show their Bruin pride by wearing their UCLA gear and joining others in a virtual staff eight-clap live on Instagram. Tag @uclasa to share your photos and use the hashtag #uclastaff.