Just because most of us aren’t on campus doesn’t mean UCLA staff have stopped giving their all to keep teaching, research and most other operations going, even if in modified forms due to the pandemic. The work of our 20,000-plus Bruin staffers is always an important part of campus, and since safer-at-home orders were issued in March, that work has never been more important.

To thank staff for their amazing efforts under these unprecedented circumstances, UCLA Staff Assembly, together with the Office of the Chancellor, will once again be hosting Staff Appreciation Week, which runs from Monday, Aug. 24, though Friday, Aug. 28.

Register for the events below by clicking the links.

Mingle Monday

All staff members can join these meetup sessions, which are hosted by various departments:

Tasty Tuesday

Learn recipes for all the extra cookinng at home and watch food demos:

Wellness Wednesday

Virtual programs will include:

Thank You Thursday

There will be live raffle giveaways throughout the day, starting around noon, on UCLA Staff Assembly’s Instagram: @uclasa. Every staff member will receive one complimentary entry for the Thank You Thursday raffle — use the code STAFF. You can earn additional entries for each of the above-listed virtual activities you participate in; raffle code words will be shared in the chat throughout those 30-minute sessions. Submit your entries via our raffle form by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26. You must submit one form for each code word.

Winners will also be notified via email to coordinate prize delivery. Prizes are limited to one per staff member, and all staff are eligible to enter.

#FanFriday

Staff are encouraged to show their Bruin pride by wearing their UCLA gear and joining others in a virtual staff eight-clap live on Instagram. Tag @uclasa to share your photos and use the hashtag #uclastaff.