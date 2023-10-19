David Agudo, a steam operating engineer, has been working at UCLA for seven years.

David Agudo, a steam operating engineer at UCLA, was named a 2023 Next Generation All Star by Plumbing & Mechanical Magazine. The program honors young plumbing and mechanical engineering professionals who are helping drive the industry into the future.

Agudo, who as a student wrote a research paper about UCLA being the birthplace of the internet, has been working at the university for seven years, maintaining building mechanical operations and monitoring sources of energy used for heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

The magazine selected him as a winner for his attention to detail that has allowed for improvement in campus operations. Agudo handles calls for the campus’s 163 buildings on the nighttime shift; UCLA’s five Olympic-size swimming pools are also under his care.

