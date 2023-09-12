UCLA alumna Dorothy Tu has joined the UCLA School of Dentistry as its first associate dean of finance and administration, starting Sept. 1.

“We are so fortunate to have Dorothy join our School of Dentistry community. She is a natural connector and facilitator, with a passion for the health sciences,” said Dean Paul H. Krebsbach. “In this newly created role, Dorothy will spearhead efforts to improve the School’s operational efficiency, achieve economies of scale, and streamline reporting structures.”

Tu spent more than two decades at UC Irvine, where she played a key role in establishing the UC system’s fourth nursing school. As assistant dean of the UCI Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing from 2016–22, she oversaw all fiscal and operational responsibilities. Before her involvement in nursing, she was management services officer for UC Irvine Health’s division of gastroenterology.

Most recently, Tu was director of patient engagement and nursing practice at Elsevier, an academic publishing company that specializes in scientific, technical and medical content.

Read the full story about Tu’s appointment at the dental school’s website.