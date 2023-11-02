Kelly Besser (right), seated next to her father, signs the oath book at the Los Angeles City Clerk’s Office in City Hall.

Mayor Karen Bass has appointed Kelly Besser as the first librarian and archivist to serve on the Los Angeles Public Library Board of Library Commissioners. Besser, an archivist for UCLA Library Special Collections, will serve on the board for a five-year term.

The library board creates and enforces rules, allocates funds throughout the LAPL system, decides on operating hours for the 72 branches, maintains and designs library buildings, and creates new staff positions. It also hears public comments during bimonthly meetings to address community members’ concerns.

Since joining UCLA Library in 2010, Besser has preserved and arranged collections related to Los Angeles history. Prior to working as an archivist, she was a high school teacher with Los Angeles Unified School District. Besser has a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and a master of library and information science, both from UCLA.

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Library Commissioners and continue my commitment to ensuring all Angelenos have access to the services and materials that our city libraries offer,” Besser said. “Guided by the spirit of longtime L.A. Public Library lover Octavia Butler, I will work with hope that our libraries will evolve into everything we dream possible.”

