Associated Students UCLA has added Andrew Cottone as director of UCLA Trademarks and Licensing, a division of ASUCLA. The UCLA alumnus, who started in the role Sept. 6, was most recently vice president of Icon Sports Group.

Cottone’s responsibilities include overseeing the use of the UCLA trademark on commercial products, strengthening current relationships with domestic brands and finding new collaborative opportunities. The trademarks and licensing division aims to work with companies that have sustainable practices and adhere to the UC Trademark Licensing Code of Conduct.

“It is a tremendous honor to steward the continued success of the UCLA brand worldwide; a brand that means so much to me personally,” Cottone said.

