Lucy Avetisyan, UCLA’s chief information officer, has won the 2022 CIO Award from the Tambellini Group, a leading independent technology research, analyst and advisory firm.

Avetisyan joined UCLA as CIO in 2020 and in short order has designed and rebuilt processes governing UCLA’s technology selection, infrastructure and governance for campus. In her first six months, she conducted 28 listening sessions with 240 campus leaders resulting in a new executive IT governance board, IT steering committee, five domain-specific steering committees and 32 strategic partners representing academic and administrative units.

Her five-year “Digital Campus Road Map,” which was finalized in January, outlines six pillars and 28 initiatives to strengthen her institution’s technology foundation and advance UCLA’s mission.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award and have a platform to share my passion for higher education, along with the message that our people are our greatest asset,” Avetisyan said. “I hope to continue creating a space for them to become the best versions of themselves and find joy in serving the UCLA mission, and that our efforts help to inspire my fellow technology leaders facing similar hurdles.”

Founded in 2001, Tambellini Group is a woman-owned business dedicated exclusively to higher education. This was the seventh year the firm has presented these awards.