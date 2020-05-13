Rachel Ogorzalek Loo, a researcher in the department of biological chemistry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has received an American Society for Mass Spectrometry Al Yergey Mass Spectrometry Scientist Award.

Loo is researcher in professor Joe Loo’s group in the department of chemistry and biochemistry and has been involved with mass spectrometry for nearly thirty years, and she currently serves as a Research Biological Chemist at UCLA. She has co-authored more than 125 peer-reviewed scientific papers and has served as a mentor to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars. She is a member of UCLA/DOE Laboratory for Genomics and Proteomics and an associate member of the UCLA Molecular Biology Institute.

The Al Yergey Mass Spectrometry Scientist Award is sponsored by ASMS to recognize dedication and significant contributions to mass spectrometry-based science.