Dr. Stanley Frencher Jr., an associate professor of urology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, was one of 21 health care leaders selected to join the Aspen Institute Health Innovators Fellowship’s sixth class.

Frencher will embark on a two-year fellowship designed to strengthen leadership skills and develop new approaches to improve the health and well-being of Americans. Frencher also serves as the UCLA urology co-director of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. They aim to help solve the most important challenges facing the United States and the world.

Frencher’s clinical interests focus on men’s health, outcomes and community-partnered research. As a member of the sixth fellowship cohort, he seeks to build upon his innovative work leveraging virtual care and barbershop-based health outreach aimed at improving access to specialty care amongst historically marginalized communities. At Martin Luther King Jr. Community Healthcare, Frencher is director of urology, chair of perioperative services, and medical director of surgical outcomes and quality.