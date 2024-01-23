Dr. Steven Jonas, assistant professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, has been honored with the 2024 Society for Pediatric Research Young Investigator Award. The recognition marks his contributions to unraveling mysteries of childhood development and disease.

Jonas — an investigator at the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA and the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research — uses his multidisciplinary expertise as a physician scientist and engineer to target the development and application of nanotechnologies that enable rapid, safe and efficient use of gene-editing tools. His laboratory explores these areas to treat a wide range of diseases, and to develop more practical and accessible technologies.

In addition to his research, Jonas serves as an attending physician at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, overseeing the care of patients with diverse hematologic and oncologic conditions. He is also a member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Jonas has received numerous awards for his research, including a Director’s Early Independence Award from the National Institutes of Health, and young investigator and scholar awards from the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, the Hyundai Hope on Wheels Foundation and the Tower Cancer Research Foundation.