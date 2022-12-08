Steven Wallace, the late professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has been honored by the Journal of Aging and Health with a special edition as a tribute to his work as a leader in the field of minority aging research.

Wallace, a professor at the Fielding School for 31 years, was the associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research and principal investigator for the Resource Centers for Minority Aging Research Coordinating Center at the time of his passing in March 2021. His research helped influence California policy to include the true cost of living for older residents in strategic planning calculations. He also led statewide, federal and foundation grants mainly focused on aging and health, social health inequities in different populations, and public policy and community interventions aimed at improving health equity.

Two of Wallace’s mentees and colleagues, Lourdes Guerrero and Jacqueline Torres, wrote an introduction about his impact as a trailblazing researcher for disparaged populations, a policy maker to improve public health, and a mentor and warm presence. Guerrero is an associate professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine; Torres is an assistant professor at UC San Francisco.

Read the full story about the tribute to Wallace on the Fielding School website.