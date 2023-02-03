UCLA has received a commitment of $543,000 from Los Angeles-based Liquid I.V. to fund undergraduate research, a graduate fellowship and faculty research through UCLA’s Sustainable LA Grand Challenge.

The Sustainable LA Grand Challenge is an interdisciplinary university-wide initiative aimed at applying UCLA research, expertise and education to help transform Los Angeles into the world’s most sustainable megacity by 2050.

The gift from Liquid I.V., a manufacturer of electrolyte drink mixes, will help support students in the Undergraduate Research Scholars Program, creating opportunities for students, regardless of their academic major, to contribute to research on sustainability; an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Graduate Fellow, who will work with a faculty member and an external partner to focus on water security, clean water access and other water justice issues; and two years of faculty research on a method for producing safe, drinkable water from polluted water.