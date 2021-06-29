Terrence Keel, associate professor of African American studies and the UCLA Institute for Society and Genetics, has been named a fellow of the International Society for Science and Religion. He is the first African American to be inducted into the society.

Keel has written widely about American biomedical science, religion, law and modern thought. His first book, “Divine Variations” (Stanford University Press, January 2018), explained how Christian thought made possible the development of the race concept in Euro-American science while also shaping the moral and epistemic commitments embedded in the study of human biology. He argues that modern biology has undergone an uneven process of secularization, leaving contemporary scientific theories of race haunted by a religious past that cannot be fully transcended.

Keel is an affiliate of UCLA’s Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health, and he is a senior adviser to the Goldin Institute, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that advocates globally for grassroots leadership, conflict resolution, poverty alleviation and environmental sustainability.

Established in 2002, the International Society for Science and Religion promotes interdisciplinary learning and research in the fields of science and religion, conducted in an international and multifaith context. The society’s members are the leading scholars in the science and religion field.