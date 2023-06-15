Dr. Theodore Moore, division chief of pediatric hematology/oncology and director of the pediatric blood and marrow transplantation program at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, has received a Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation research grant to conduct phase 1­–2 therapeutic research trials in children with relapsed cancer where standard therapy no longer works and to study development of new treatment modalities for incurable brain tumors.

The 19 researchers selected for the 2023 grants will receive $1,730,000 in funding to explore new and safer treatments for pediatric cancers. UCLA has received a grant each year for more than a decade from the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, which is a nonprofit focused on transforming pediatric cancer care by accelerating research breakthroughs.

Moore, professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is also a member of the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center Cancer and Stem Cell Biology Program, as well as principal investigator of the Pediatric Blood and Marrow Transplant Consortium, Primary Immune Deficiency Treatment Consortium and the Children’s Oncology Group.