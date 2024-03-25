Dr. Thomas Rando, director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA, has been inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, or AIMBE, College of Fellows.

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is one of the most esteemed recognitions accorded to medical and biological engineers — a distinction given to the top 2% of engineers in these fields. An induction ceremony was held March 25 during the AIMBE Annual Event in Arlington, Virginia.

A renowned neurologist and stem cell biologist, Rando was selected for his trailblazing research in stem cell biology and tissue engineering, focusing on preclinical studies of muscle repair in such settings as injury, degenerative diseases and aging. This work has paved the way for the development of regenerative medicine protocols that work in synergy with clinical rehabilitation interventions such as exercise. Rando is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

“I am deeply honored to be elected into the prestigious AIMBE College of Fellows, joining the ranks of distinguished colleagues who have made remarkable contributions to medical and biological engineering,” said Rando, who is also a professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine and of molecular, cell and developmental biology in the UCLA College.