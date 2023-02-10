Dr. Thomas Rando, director of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA, has received the 2023 Achievement Award from the International Society for Stem Cell Research.

The award recognizes an investigator’s work that has made a major impact on the field of stem cell research or regenerative medicine. Rando, a professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and a professor of molecular, cell and developmental biology in the UCLA College, will present his research on June 17 in Boston during ISSCR 2023.

Rando has revealed fundamental properties of stem cell aging, muscle stem cell biology, muscular dystrophies and tissue engineering with his research. He is an elected member of the American Neurological Association, the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Read the full story about Rando’s award on the Broad Stem Cell Research Center website.