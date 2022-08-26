UCLA School of Nursing faculty Karen Grimley and Mary Rezk-Hanna, along with David Bailey, chief nursing officer for UCLA Health, have been named Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing.

Baily, Grimley and Rezk-Hanna are part of a class of 250 nursing leaders from around the world to be inducted into the academy. The inductees will be recognized for their significant contributions to health and health care at the academy’s annual health policy conference, taking place in late October in Washington, D.C.

Grimley serves as assistant dean within the nursing school and is the chief nursing executive for UCLA Health. In that role she is responsible for the overall delivery and management of patient care and professional nursing practice, clinical education, professional development, research and clinical services.

Rezk-Hanna is an assistant professor whose research focuses on vascular regulation and human cardiovascular physiology in the area of tobacco-related diseases.

Bailey is the chief nursing officer at UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center. His background spans more than 25 years in nursing management, including leadership positions in critical care, cardiovascular and cardiac rehab nursing, and pulmonary and rehabilitation medicine at hospitals across the country.